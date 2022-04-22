U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

04/22/2022

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) is among several state highways in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Beginning 9:00 AM, Wednesday, April 27, through 9:00 AM, Friday, April 29, a 24/7 right lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) inner lanes between Grant Avenue and Woodward Street for inlet repair.

Chester County

Sunday, April 24, though Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Route 896 (New London Road/Newark Road) between Gypsy Hill Road and Hutchinson Road in Penn, New London, and Franklin townships, for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 282 (Creek Road/Wallace Avenue) between Devereaux Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Downingtown Borough and Caln, East Brandywine and Wallace townships for milling operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, April 28, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Collegeville Road/2 nd Avenue) between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Main Street/Ridge Pike in Upper Providence Township and Collegeville Borough for milling operations;

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Collegeville Road/2nd Avenue) between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Main Street/Ridge Pike in Upper Providence Township and Collegeville Borough for casting adjustments;

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike/Main Street between Route 29 (Second Avenue) and Limerick Center Road in Trappe and Collegeville boroughs and Limerick Township, for milling and paving operations and casting adjustments; and

Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 13, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound Bethlehem Pike between Church Road and Township Line Road in Hatfield Borough, Montgomery County and Hilltown Township, Bucks County for concrete patching.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

