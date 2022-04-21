Handguns 101 skills course will be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center on June 4

Don’t miss this! Idaho Fish and Game staff along with NRA certified instructors will be teaching Handguns 101 – A Fundamentals Workshop on June 4 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol.

The class is geared toward new or potential gun owners with little or no experience with handguns.

There are only 20 spots available in the class. The spots will fill quickly, so sign up now! Registration is required and can be completed at: https://register-ed.com/events/view/180234.

The cost of the class is $40, which covers personalized instruction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can be made online or by cash or check at the door. Must be 18 years or older to participate.

The class will cover:

Handgun types,

Terms and definitions,

Safe handling,

Sight alignment,

Gun cleaning,

Recreational shooting,

Live fire

And more!

This is one of many “Hunting and Shooting Sports skills classes” that will be offered in the Panhandle and elsewhere throughout the state.

Hunting and Shooting Sports classes are intended to offer more in-depth instruction and expertise on specific skills relative to hunting and shooting. For example, there is a skills course being offered at Black’s Creek Public Shoot Range in Kuna on May 14 to learn the basics of sighting in a rifle.

At the end of the day, we want you to feel equipped and be successful in your hunting and shoot endeavors!

For more information or if you have questions about the Handguns 101 class, please contact the Farragut Shooting Range Center Range Master, Cory Blanchard at cory.blanchard@idfg.idaho.gov or at (208) 683-1499.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.