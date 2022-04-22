Vishwa Ganesh Is Charting His Course Straight To #1 With “A Sailor’s Tale”

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2018 when he first began to release a series of sensational cover songs online, independent artist Vishwa Ganesh has continued to build a faithful following that has supported him every step of the way.

Shifting his focus to original music that has been completely produced, written, and created entirely on his own, Vishwa took a monumental leap straight into the spotlight in 2020 by dropping his debut single “The Rainy Days” online. Surging with momentum into the following year with the release of “Told You So” – his music and videos have made their way to the top spots on playlists found all around the globe.

This June 10th, 2022 – Vishwa is ready to break the most significant ground of his career to date with his most ambitious, compelling, and addictive single so far – “A Sailor’s Tale.” A brilliantly crafted tale from the music to the mic, and bursting with sound highly relevant for the right here & now – “A Sailor’s Tale” reveals Vishwa’s innovative style, imaginative creativity, and stunning songwriting, all in one experience.

Diving into a tragic love story set at sea, “A Sailor’s Tale” is an explorative journey that takes listeners on an unforgettable adventure that speaks directly to the heart. Based on the tale of two soulmates that are so close, yet so far away – “A Sailor’s Tale” is a bold reminder of how crucially important it is to say what needs to be said in the time we have to say it, or risk having our feelings swept away permanently before love can be shared as it should be. From the heartbreaking storyline to the evocative and soulful vibe of Vishwa’s vocals & melody – “A Sailor’s Tale” is vividly real & fully loaded with poetic imagery that creates an audible odyssey and sensory experience that confirms his songwriting is truly second to none.

Join Vishwa Ganesh this year as he sets forth into the most exciting chapter of his career as an artist in 2022, with a brand-new single available online on every major music platform, designed for all to enjoy.

Pre-release link:- shorturl.at/amyV8

Instagram/Twitter:- @vxshwa

Vishwa Ganesh
Vishwa Ganesh
vishmaster9989@hotmail.co.uk

You just read:

Vishwa Ganesh Is Charting His Course Straight To #1 With “A Sailor’s Tale”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vishwa Ganesh
Vishwa Ganesh vishmaster9989@hotmail.co.uk
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Vishwa Ganesh Is Charting His Course Straight To #1 With “A Sailor’s Tale”
Strange & The Familiars Create A Mesmerizing Trip Into The Bizarre With New Video “Agent Strange!”
Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence
View All Stories From This Author