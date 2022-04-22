Brewster Announces $53k for Arnold Street Improvements

ARNOLD − April 22, 2022 − The City of Arnold has been awarded a $53,000 state grant for improvements to Rankin Street, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“Our local communities have struggled to keep up with infrastructure improvements and state support is important,” Brewster said. “This grant will help make travel easier for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.”

The funding comes from the PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, aimed at improving local infrastructure for all modes of transportation.

Arnold’s grant will go toward improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road, including roadway paving, sidewalk enhancements and ADA compliance.

PennDOT evaluated applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.