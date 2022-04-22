PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of April 25 to April 29, 2022

04/22/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of April 25 - April 29, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 29 starting at 6:35 PM. Saturday, August 30 game starts at 4:05 PM and Sunday, May 1 at 1:05 PM. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 S Exit 194 to Exit 188 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Inlet Maintenance, Manual Patching, Litter Pickup and Bridge Deck Repair 4/25 8:45 AM - 4:00 PM I-81 Greenfield Township Lane Restriction Patching and Spraying 4/27-4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 South Abington Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 SB/NB Exit 191 to Exit 194 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Patching and Crack Sealing 4/25-4/28 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM I-81 SB/NB Exit 194 to Exit 206 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Patching, Sealing, Litter and Brushing 4/25-4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 171 Fell Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Covington Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Scott Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Blakely Brough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/26-4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Rock Protection 4/25-4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 407 North Abington Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Thornhurst Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2016 Thornhurst Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/26-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3018 Scranton City Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3021 Scranton City Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3023 Scranton City Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4019 Bridge Repairs Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repair 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Lane Restriction Work Dates Time 29 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Hazleton City Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Butler Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 4/21-4/22 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 415 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1005 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 4/27-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1029 Kingston Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1044 Kingston Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2028 Yatesville Borough Lane Restriction Patching 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2033 Duryea Borough Lane Restriction Patching 4/25-4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3001 Newport Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/27-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Slocum Township Lane Restriction Patching 4/26-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3011 Hollenback Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/18-4/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3012 Hollenback Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3014 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3036 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/26-4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4001 Hunlock Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Newport Township Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-84 Palmyra Township Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Blooming Grove Township Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Milford Township Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Matamoras Borough Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Palmyra Township Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1009 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1010 West Fall Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1015 West Fall Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1016 Matamoras Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2011 Dingman township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/27-4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 NB MM 216.5-216.8 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 4/28 9:00 AM-12:00 PM I-81 SB MM 216.9-216.7 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 4/28 12:00 PM-3:00 PM 11 Hallstead Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 92 Oakland Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 106 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 374 Herrick Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1021 Clifford Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 4/27-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2045 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repair 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2075 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repair 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repair 4/25-4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lenox Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 247 Preston Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 348 Salem Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/28-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Salem Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 4/25-4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Palmyra Township Lane Restriction Sign Repair 4/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2004 Palmyra Township Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2006 Texas Township Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3033 Cherry Ridge Township Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3042 Cherry Ridge Township Lane Restriction Bridge Channel Repair 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3042 Cherry Ridge Township Lane Restriction Sign Review 4/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Laceyville Borough Lane Restriction Deck Patching 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 87 Forkston Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 4/25-4/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(is) Township Closure/ Restriction Work Dates Time N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​ Main Ave ​ Lackawanna Dickson City Intermittent Lane Closure The proposed project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing, signal improvements, provide ADA compliant handicap accessible curb ramps, drainage, cement concrete curb & sidewalks, temporary traffic control, pavement markings, signs, traffic signals, fencing, and other miscellaneous construction work. The purpose of the project is to maintain the existing roadway for motorists, improve turning movements at various intersections between Schiff's and Dundaff Street. 2020-2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The same preservation activities will be applied to all ramp legs along the length of the highway. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. $29 MM 2024 ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​ SR 407 ​ Lackawanna County North Abington Township Lane Restriction with Traffic Control Signals Contractors began work on the rehabilitation on the bridge over the lake at the Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County in 2021. The project involves bridge rehabilitation to an existing three span spread box beam bridge. Bridge rehabilitation activities include replacing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck with a new continuous 8" minimum concrete bridge deck/superstructure, updated parapets, beam end repairs, substructure repairs, rock protection, approach paving, and updated guiderail. Traffic control during construction will be with temporary signals. There is no detour. April 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/ Wayne Lackawanna County Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. August 2022 ​ I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 ​ Lackawanna/Luzerne Dupont/ Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail on SR 0081 N.B. from MM 175 to 180 Luzerne County into Lackawanna County starting Monday night April 18 through Thursday night April 21 and again the following week Sunday night April 24 through Thursday night April 28. Work hours 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Crews will be changing locations each week. TBD 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM I-81 Exit 164 ​ Luzerne Nanticoke Bridge Closure Exit 164 (Nanticoke) from I-81 northbound to SR 29 northbound will be closed through May 2022 for bridge repairs. During this time repairs of the two bridges over the exit ramp and roadway will be performed. A detour is in place. May 2022 7:00 AM -3:00 PM I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne Luzerne County Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 437 ​ Luzerne Wright Township Detour Emergency roadway restoration on State Route 0437 (Woodlawn Ave) between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road in Wright Township, Luzerne County. April 2022 7:00 AM -3:00 PM I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne Sugarloaf Township Detour This project contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the I-81/80 interchange. The remaining work is to complete the on the ramps and guide rail. TBD 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne Luzerne County Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. The work will start on April 18 and will continue through October 2022. A detour will be in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​ I-84 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes. This will begin in early April when full interstate construction begins. We will be closing the West Bound Rest Area on Interstate 84 this construction season. This will be located around Mile Marker 25.7. 2020-Summer 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1009 Segment 160 Susquehanna Harmony Township Road Closed SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will be closed between Depot Street and King Hill Road due to an embankment slide. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 SR 206-230 ​ Susquehanna Glendale/Lenoxville to Great Bend Lane Restriction There will be a lane restriction in Susquehanna County on I-81 north and southbound from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend) for guiderail repair starting Monday, March 21 through Friday April 15, 2022. There will be no work performed on Fridays April 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. September 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) closed and implement a detour. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652& SR 1006 at Segment 0060/ 2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​ SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Bridge Closure Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A SR 1025 ​ Wyoming Nicholson Borough Bridge Closure SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and SR 92, Nicholson Borough is closed for bridge repairs. Detour is in place. The bridge will remain closed into 2022. Spring 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. The temporary signals will be put in flash on Friday, April 15 and put service on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction and Detour This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The reconstruction is necessitated by the slope failure of the underlying roadway. This project proposes minor modifications to, the horizontal alignment by shifting it to the west, the vertical alignment by lowering slightly, and the typical sections by widening and providing a better pavement section. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements, safety upgrades will be completed and other miscellaneous work. The paving work began on April 4, 2022. September 2022 ​ SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 ​ Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties Resurfacing of 13.9 Miles Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD ​ Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511 PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto (570) 963-3502 # # #