Route 288 Zelienople Road Single-lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Franklin Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on Zelienople Road (Route 288) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday morning, April 25 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early May on Route 288 at the intersection with Lake Road. Crews will conduct excavation work to improve site distance. Re-seeding of the area will occur when the excavation work is completed.

The $1.59 million project, sponsored by the Zelienople Airport Authority, consists of realigning Zelienople Road and Lake Road, vertically lowering Zelienople Road, widening Lake Road, pipe and inlet installation, grading and paving, and other miscellaneous work. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the spring of 2022. Independence Excavating, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #