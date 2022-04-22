Ratliff Named Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

Joseph “Jody” Ratliff has been named director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health.

Ratliff, of Spencer, has more than 21 years of emergency medical experience and has served as the Director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for the Roane County Rescue Squad, Inc. since 2019. Prior to that, he was a Flight Paramedic, Base Educator, and Flight Training Officer with HealthNet Aeromedical Services for 11 years, and served five years as an Administrative Director with the Union Rescue Squad.

“Jody’s vast experience and knowledge of West Virginia and federal EMS regulations will serve him well in this important role,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.

Ratliff holds a bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia State University, an associate’s degree from Marshall University Community and Technical College, and a paramedic certification from New River Community College. He served as Aviation Boatswain Handler and Crash Salvage and Rescue in the U.S. Navy.

“Through my role with Roane County, I am very familiar with state and federal EMS standards,” said Ratliff. “I have always advocated for patient care and developing solutions for issues that might arise and look forward to making a progressive impact on the EMS community within West Virginia.”

This appointment is effective May 23, 2022.