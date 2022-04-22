New Home Gallery Opens At The Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2022

The next big thing has arrived! The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) has opened a new gallery called Home: Life in the Anthropocene.

The gallery highlights the relationship between people and our environment, as well as the benefits that nature provides.

"This is an exciting moment for the Royal Saskatchewan Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We are thrilled to have a new attraction that will draw visitors to our province from far and wide. As Saskatchewan's provincial museum, the RSM continues to offer new, world-class experiences to its visitors."

Curated by the RSM's Dr. Glenn Sutter and designed by the RSM's John Snell, the Home gallery explores a range of issues that Saskatchewan and the rest of the world are facing. By focusing on species at risk, climate impacts, and other important issues, it represents a stimulating new chapter for visitors and programs at the RSM.

"This new gallery was made possible by the skill and hard work of RSM scientists, educators, artists, designers, exhibits staff, and many construction crews," Ross said. "It was funded by the Province and through donations from the public."

Visitors to the gallery will be able to:

See how humanity is leaving its mark on the geological record.

Get close to species currently at risk in the province.

Watch video displays that show how Saskatchewan is connected to global issues.

Learn different ways we can connect with nature, especially through music.

"The Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is very excited about the new Home Gallery," Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum Board President Andrea Johnson said. "We want to thank the many individuals, families, organizations and associations who have supported the Friends over the years. These donations allow the Friends to support RSM programs and services, including the development of this exciting new gallery."

The Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is a nonprofit charitable organization that works with the RSM to provide educational opportunities and services, including funding new exhibits, programs and scientific research. All of which are crucial to help preserve Saskatchewan's rich natural and human history for generations to come.

