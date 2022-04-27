Taylor Clarke Bennett Releases New Hip Pop Music ‘LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM’
‘“LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM” (LWYF) is a message to those who cover up their anxieties, insecurities and fears with ‘medical’ & ‘chemical’ and the first new music (a mixture of Hip Hop & POP, affectionately called HIP POP) from Taylor Clarke Bennett’s forthcoming multi-genre album, ‘THE RED ROUTE’ (a reference to the Root Chakra and life’s sometimes bumpy road).
‘LWYF’ is a song about my personal experience w/ substance use and people who run away from their problems by using drugs & alcohol and how they need to be proactive in their own recovery to live a happier, more fulfilling life.
“‘Love Where You’re From’ reflects my inner struggle with a lack of confidence and desire to accept myself as I am,” reveals Taylor. “I am forever second guessing my choices but I am learning to accept my past imperfect decisions and move forward,” he states, “but I have always known that substance abuse is not the way to go — it only masks the issues and becomes the bigger problem.”
About:
Taylor Clarke Bennett, born and raised in NYC with a love for Classic Rock, began his music studies performing classical piano at the age of 7 and eventually moved on to the guitar. After studying music at the Poly Prep high school and attending the School of Rock in Manhattan, Taylor went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
He has since sharpened his singer-songwriter skills and currently studies voice under '90s vocal Pop sensation, Samantha Cole. Taylor has also grown to appreciate the industry's move to electronic & Hip Hop influences and studied mixing, mastering and production at the Dub Spot School in Manhattan — using the technology to produce his own music and other's while he performs to live audiences in South Florida, Park City, Los Angeles, Nashville, NYC and The Hamptons.
TAYLOR CLARKE BENNETT will be performing 5 shows at the Montauk Music Festival on May 20th and 21st.
LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM