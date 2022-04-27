Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,087 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Clarke Bennett Releases New Hip Pop Music ‘LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM’

LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM

TAYLOR CLARKE BENNETT is Excited To Share His New Single, “LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM” on most streaming services and digital stores

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAYLOR CLARKE BENNETT is Excited To Share His New Single, “LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM” w/ Asher Bank on drums, on most streaming services and digital stores.

‘“LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM” (LWYF) is a message to those who cover up their anxieties, insecurities and fears with ‘medical’ & ‘chemical’ and the first new music (a mixture of Hip Hop & POP, affectionately called HIP POP) from Taylor Clarke Bennett’s forthcoming multi-genre album, ‘THE RED ROUTE’ (a reference to the Root Chakra and life’s sometimes bumpy road).

‘LWYF’ is a song about my personal experience w/ substance use and people who run away from their problems by using drugs & alcohol and how they need to be proactive in their own recovery to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

“‘Love Where You’re From’ reflects my inner struggle with a lack of confidence and desire to accept myself as I am,” reveals Taylor. “I am forever second guessing my choices but I am learning to accept my past imperfect decisions and move forward,” he states, “but I have always known that substance abuse is not the way to go — it only masks the issues and becomes the bigger problem.” 

Please Listen Here:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/pkuVbghLAqwWJHwZA


Or on any of the distribution platforms and digital stores that include Spotify, TikTok, Apple Music, Instagram, Amazon Music, iTunes, Facebook, Tidal, Pandora, YouTube, and more.

MUSIC VIDEO AND LYRIC VIDEO ON YOUTUBE:
https://youtu.be/s3jVb1uCa4k

About:
Taylor Clarke Bennett, born and raised in NYC with a love for Classic Rock, began his music studies performing classical piano at the age of 7 and eventually moved on to the guitar. After studying music at the Poly Prep high school and attending the School of Rock in Manhattan, Taylor went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

He has since sharpened his singer-songwriter skills and currently studies voice under '90s vocal Pop sensation, Samantha Cole. Taylor has also grown to appreciate the industry's move to electronic & Hip Hop influences and studied mixing, mastering and production at the Dub Spot School in Manhattan — using the technology to produce his own music and other's while he performs to live audiences in South Florida, Park City, Los Angeles, Nashville, NYC and The Hamptons.

TAYLOR CLARKE BENNETT will be performing 5 shows at the Montauk Music Festival on May 20th and 21st.
See info here:
http://www.montaukmusicfestival.com/performer/taylor-clarke-bennett/

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TAYLOR CLARKE BENNETT:

Instagram:
@TaylorClarkeBennett
https://www.Instagram.com/TaylorClarkeBennett

Facebook:
Taylor Clarke Bennett
Taylor Clarke Bennett Artist

Twitter:
@TaylorClarkeBen

EPK:
https://taylorclarkebennett.com/
Bandzoogle

For any inquiries please contact:
Lauren Bennett at
Laurenclarkebennett000@gmail.com or
347-723-5379

Lauren Bennett
Taylor Clarke Bennett
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM

You just read:

Taylor Clarke Bennett Releases New Hip Pop Music ‘LOVE WHERE YOU’RE FROM’

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.