The following opportunity is being provided by the REMS TA Center, a partner of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools.

The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center is excited to offer the Planning for Family Reunification Before, During, and After an Emergency Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR). This dynamic and interactive 2.5-hour training is designed to provide educators and school staff with a better understanding of family reunification before, during, and after an emergency and how to develop a Family Reunification Annex for the school emergency operations plan (EOP) that meets the needs of the local school and community.

TRAINING DESCRIPTION This training is intended to provide participants with an introduction to family reunification and how it is used to reunite children with verified and authorized family members after a critical and often highly stressful incident (e.g., a fire, a natural disaster, a school bus accident, a situation involving weapons or violence at school, etc.) that prevents a normal school dismissal. The Family Reunification Annex is recognized in Guide for Developing High-Quality.

School Emergency Operations Plans and The Role of Districts in Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans as a critical element of the overall EOP. Participants will be equipped to review and update their Family Reunification Annex on a regular basis to ensure the most successful outcome, while applying training principles for including a step-by-step plan to reunify children with their families before, during, and after an emergency across the five mission areas.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND? The intended audiences for this training are school and school district administrators, educators, staff, and members of an EOP planning team. This training is also applicable for fire officials, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement and school resource officers, local public health officials, local mental/behavioral health practitioners, and other community partners.

TRAINING DETAILS When: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here (Registration for this event closes on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.)

If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please contact the REMS TA CENTER at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or via email at info@remstacenter.org or contact the Maine School Safety Center.