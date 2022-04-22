Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 100 Block of N Street, Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the 100 block of N Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:10 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Michael Whitehead, of Hyattsville, MD.

 

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Darrow Johnson, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

 

