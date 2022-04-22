Governor Abbott Announces Arrival Of Tenth Bus Of Unlawful Migrants At U.S. Capitol

April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of unlawful migrants to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

"Thanks to the State of Texas, President Biden will be able to immediately meet the needs of migrants he is allowing to cross our border by busing them to his backyard," said Governor Abbott. "The Biden Administration's failed efforts to secure the border are appalling. By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., Texas is sending a clear message: we should not have to bear the burden of the federal government's inaction to secure the border, and the Lone Star State will do whatever it takes to keep Texans safe."

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:

Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas

Allocating resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico in Texas

Taking aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including enhancing vehicle inspections and busing migrants to Washington, D.C.

Signing memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas

Read more on additional actions taken by the Governor to secure the border through Operation Lone Star.