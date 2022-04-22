Safety Improvements to Begin at the Intersection of S.D. Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 22, 2022 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says a safety improvement project at the intersection of S.D. Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road, south of Rapid City, will begin on Monday, April 25, 2022. The work will provide a dedicated southbound right turn lane and improved roadway lighting to increase safety at the intersection.

Lane closures will be used throughout the duration of the project and traffic will be guided through the work zone with the intermittent use of flaggers. A speed reduction will be put in place to reduce speeds to 55 mph while lane closures are in place. When workers are present the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $741,000 project is TruForm Construction of Black Hawk. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, June 24, 2022.

