SDDOT Reminder: Election Signs Not Allowed in State Right of Way

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 22, 2022

Contact:  Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reminds the public that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way. 

“Election signs are showing up along the state’s roadways,” says Craig Smith, Director of Operations. “Illegal signs create a safety hazard and may distract motorists from seeing important regulatory or directional signing.” 

The use of right of way is reserved for official highway signage. All signs in the right of way that are not required for traffic control, as authorized by law (SDCL 31-28-14), are prohibited and will be removed by SDDOT crews as they see them or when reported. Attempts to contact the owner of the signs to pick them up will be made. 

Municipal ordinances regulating placement and removal of campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction and supervision of state highway rights of way within municipalities.  https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=31-28-14

Please find additional sign placement guidance on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/forms-publications/brochures.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

  

-30-

