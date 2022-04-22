CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator Certification Among 11 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator Certification Among 11…

Press Releases

04/21/2022

CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator Certification Among 11 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico

(Hartford, CT) - Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker are pleased to announce the implementation of an enhanced northeastern reciprocity recognition for educator certification. Beginning today, educators from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia who hold an "active, valid certificate" may apply and obtain a Connecticut equivalent certification after verification by the State Department of Education.

This new initiative enhances Connecticut's existing policy for interstate flexibility under the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) Interstate Agreement. It will greatly increase the efficiency of the teacher certification process by enabling educators certified in other states to quickly obtain an equivalent certification in Connecticut without going through the certification process again.

“This reciprocity recognition statement will accomplish two core goals of the administration: increasing the appeal of moving to Connecticut and increasing the diversity of our educator workforce,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “We look forward to continuing to welcome educators from the Northeast and Puerto Rico to share their talent and expertise in Connecticut schools and communities!”

“This is an opportunity for the Department to continue supporting districts in the recruitment of certified educators from across the region and expand our efforts to diversify our educator workforce,” said Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker. “The Department intentionally focused on these states and territories based on extensive data of where educators are coming from to work in Connecticut, as well as existing certification requirements and standards.”

***Link to FAQ for Northeastern Reciprocity: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/Certification/Alerts/EnhancedReciprocity.pdf

###