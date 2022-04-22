April 22, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Calls for Legislation to Create More Transparency in the Judicial Inquiry and Review Council

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Calls for Legislation to Create More Transparency in the Judicial Inquiry and Review Council

~Attorney General Miyares promises to work with the General Assembly to create a legislative fix for next year’s 2023 legislative session ~

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Miyares today announced he will work with the General Assembly next session to enact legislation promoting transparency and accountability in the Judicial Inquiry and Review Council (JIRC).

“The Judicial Inquiry and Review Council’s reasoning for suspending or dismissing judges is currently confidential, by law. The public has a right to know why JIRC decides to dismiss or suspend Judges, since they are appointed to positions of enormous public trust,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I look forward to working with the members of the General Assembly to craft legislation that would bring more transparency into this process.”

