Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for April 22
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses several items remaining for the 2022 regular legislative session, including passing the Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget, and many of her legislative priorities for the year.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says Missouri senators spent a little less time on the floor of the Missouri Senate this week. ThompsonRehder-1-042122 (:20) Q: appreciate their work.
- Senator Thompson Rehder adds two deadlines are coming for Missouri senators. ThompsonRehder-3-042122 (:13) Q: day of session.
- Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bill 690 continues to make progress. ThompsonRehder-3-042122 (:12) Q: back looking like.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says she is also working with colleagues om suicide awareness legislation. ThompsonRehder-4-042122 (:24) Q: mental health need.