Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for April 22

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses several items remaining for the 2022 regular legislative session, including passing the Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget, and many of her legislative priorities for the year.

 

  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says Missouri senators spent a little less time on the floor of the Missouri Senate this week. ThompsonRehder-1-042122  (:20)  Q: appreciate their work.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds two deadlines are coming for Missouri senators. ThompsonRehder-3-042122  (:13)  Q: day of session.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bill 690 continues to make progress. ThompsonRehder-3-042122  (:12)  Q: back looking like.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says she is also working with colleagues om suicide awareness legislation. ThompsonRehder-4-042122  (:24)  Q: mental health need.

