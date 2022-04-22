Sen. Muth Announces $2.9 Million Grant for MontCo Road Widening Project

ROYERSFORD − April 22, 2022 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that a project in Montgomery County to widen Route 29/Collegeville Road, improve the flow of traffic at the Hopwood Road intersection and build a multi-use trail extension from the intersection to Perkiomen Trail received $2.93 million in PennDOT Multimodal Transportation funds.

The Route 29/Collegeville Road project was part of a $47.8 million investment in 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties through the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“This funding is great news for commuters, pedestrians, and businesses in this area of Montgomery County who have dealt with increased traffic and accidents at the Hopwood Road intersection with the continued residential growth in our area,” Muth said. “This project will improve the flow of traffic, enhance pedestrian safety, and create a much-needed access point to Perkiomen Trail for residents in this area. I am grateful that PennDOT invested this $2.9 million in our district.”

The project will widen approximately 1,975 LF of Route 29/Collegeville Road from a two-lane to four-lane roadway between the area south of Yerkes Road to north of Donny Brook. The work will also include adding turning lanes, a traffic signal and a crosswalk at the intersection with Hopwood Road and an approximate 40 foot widening of an existing culvert over Donny Brook.

Muth noted that PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

For a full list of projects across the Commonwealth that received funding, click here. PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding.