Safeware Awarded Purchasing Contract by Maricopa County
Maricopa County is Making its Residents a Little bit Safer with SafewarePHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safeware, Inc has been awarded a purchasing contract for safety equipment and supplies by Maricopa County, effective January 1, 2022.
This purchasing contract between Maricopa County and Safeware, Inc. has been competitively solicited and awarded by Maricopa County. The originating intent of this contract is to provide safety equipment and supplies for all Maricopa County departments, including law enforcement. Some of these supplies include: Banner Guards, Masks & Face Shields, Pepper Spray, CPR Manuals & Videos, and more.
For over 40 years, Safeware has provided public safety equipment, specializing in personal protective equipment. The team services and supports all aspects of safety, from law enforcement and fire departments, to public utility and public works crews.
Agencies that use this contract save time and money in the purchasing process and typically experience an average of 5% savings over traditional methods in the procurement process alone. The contract will cover the period ending December 31, 2023.
About Safeware:
Since 1979, Safeware, Inc. has provided a superior selection of safety products and technical service to customers in the Industrial, Government, Military and Response markets. Located in Lanham, MD, Safeware is a company full of people who are knowledgeable and passionate about protecting the nation. Learn more at www.safewareinc.com, or follow Safeware on Facebook at @Safewareusa and Twitter and Instagram at @safewareinc.
Media Contact:
Hannah Karlson
The ABM Agency
hannah.karlson@abmagency.com
Eric Stephenson
Safeware
estephenson@safewareinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other