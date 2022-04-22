Keystone National Properties Hires Chief Financial Officer
Keystone National Properties, a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments, hires Jamie Kaltenbach as chief financial officer.
We are excited about the growth Keystone is experiencing and adding a talented and highly experienced financial professional like Jamie will help us achieve our goal of being a best-in-class firm”JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone National Properties, a sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, and other tax-advantaged and impact-focused investments, has hired Jamie Kaltenbach to serve as chief financial officer.
— Mike Packman, Founder & CEO
Kaltenbach has more than two decades of extensive accounting and reporting experience within the commercial real estate industry. She is responsible for Keystone’s financial planning, establishing and maintaining internal control procedures, cash management, and financial reporting.
Kaltenbach launched her career as a tax consultant at Ernst & Young. From there, she moved into leadership roles with Morgan Stanley, Cousins Properties, AIMCO, and Jones Lang LaSalle. She has successfully supported commercial real estate clients in all real estate classes, with a focus on commercial, industrial, and multi-family. Kaltenbach is experienced with real estate funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts, and tax reporting investments.
“We are excited about the growth Keystone is experiencing and adding a talented and highly experienced financial professional like Jamie will help us achieve our goal of being a best-in-class firm,” said Mike Packman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
Kaltenbach earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accountancy, specializing in tax, both from the University of Tennessee.
About Keystone 1031: Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) was founded in 2016 by Michael Packman and is a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments for accredited investors. KNPRE’s founding philosophy is “Doing well by doing good.” To learn more about investment opportunities with KNPRE, visit knpre.com.
