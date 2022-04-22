Replace Your University’s Chief Sales Officer Discusses Rapid Increase in Sales in 2022
Replace Your University logo
The company known for saving homeowners $100k+ is ready for the next level of growth… and has already surpassed new sales goals by the beginning of Q2
We took a hard look at our sales process, client expectations, and success indicators and rebuilt our processes and deliverables to better suit our business initiatives and client success vision.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derrick Waltz, the Chief Sales Officer of Replace Your University, reveals how this powerhouse has rapidly increased sales and achieving record profits only a few months into the year. The next steps this company is undertaking are likely to make a significant dent in a multi-billion-dollar industry and ruffle more than a few feathers. The company is quickly gaining notoriety as an up-and-comer after recently being recognized as a top 3 company making moves in the financial industry for 2022.
— Derrick Waltz, CSO of Replace Your University
Replace Your University, previously known as Replace Your Mortgage, may be the 500-pound gorilla in the mortgage education industry, but they came a long way in a short period of time. Michael Lush started the company in 2014 with nothing more than a strategy he field tested - using himself as the Guinea pig – and has quickly grown since. The path to where it is today has been a twisty road with a lot of ground covered in a little over 7 years.
Derrick Waltz was born in the mid 80s and raised in a rural town in Ohio working multiple farms in his youth (developing a strong work ethic that would serve him well later in life). Like many growing up in the Midwest, he was involved in sports and academics, playing baseball, basketball, and football through his school years. Pushing through the difficulties he faced as a young man helped build the resiliency and “110% committed” mindset that unknowingly at the time would help drive him to where he is today.
The intersection of Mr. Waltz and Replace Your University would happen in early 2016, “I came across Michael Lush and his book on utilizing a 1st lien HELOC to pay off my home and begin building wealth. After a little research, my wife and I signed up as clients and began implementing the strategy. Shortly after I was offered a position as a qualification/sales consultant on the RYM team.”
When asked about the sharp growth in sales the company has achieved, Mr. Waltz stated, “We have taken a hard look at our sales process, client expectations, and client success indicators to begin reconstructing our processes and deliverables to better suit our short-term business initiatives and long-term client success vision. In addition to process changes, we have begun a strategic partner initiative that will implement a full court press style approach by adding new programs, multiple marketing channels, and more. 2022 is set to be a spectacular year for Replace your University!"
Despite Replace Your University being a young company, they are well on their way to becoming a household name and making an impact on more than 100,000 clients over the next few years. As Mr. Waltz said, “My motto is if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing. Either I don't do it or I put 110% into it, and we all have this mindset at RYU. This is one of the reasons we overhauled the design of our new website and backend user experience to make it truly world class.” The future looks bright for this company as they are now stretching their legs and entering a growth phase that will be fun to watch.
###
You can learn more about Replace Your University and the bootcamp by going to their website www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and creating a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here