Senator Collett Announces $1.8 Million for Infrastructure Projects in Hatboro & Upper Moreland

North Wales, Pa. − April 22, 2022 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced $1.85 million in PennDOT multimodal grant funding to replace aging infrastructure and reduce traffic congestion in her district.

“Investing in our roads and bridges is critical to the vitality and safety of our communities – and it’s something we can all get behind,” said Senator Collett. “I’ve heard from our municipal partners in Hatboro and Upper Moreland about the urgent needs in these areas, and I am pleased to have worked with them to secure state funding. In Upper Moreland, this award adds to the $1.65 million I was able to advocate for in November, bringing the total state investment for the Willow Grove Interchange to $3 million over the past year.”

Multimodal Transportation Fund grant recipients in the 12th District include:

  • Borough of Hatboro$499,349 to fund the design and construction of a full substructure and superstructure to replace the timber bridge along West Monument Avenue.
  • Upper Moreland Township $1.35 million to complete the first phase of improvements to Route 611 (Easton Road) at the Willow Grove Interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that are intended to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow.

Act 89 of 2013 created a new organization within PennDOT designed to focus on efficiency, capital investments, safety and mobility in alternative modes of transportation, and established a Multimodal Transportation Fund to support these priorities.

PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on “Multimodal Program” under the “Projects & Programs” button.

