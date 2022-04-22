Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Invite Texans To Participate In Blue Sunday As Part Of Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today are encouraging Texans to participate in the Blue Sunday Day of Prayer as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue Sunday is a day where faith communities all across the nation are encouraged to join together, wear blue, and take time during their worship service to pray for the victims of child abuse and those that rescue them. Additionally, the Texas Governor's Mansion will be lit blue on Sunday in recognition of Blue Sunday and Child Abuse Prevention Month. "Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texas children, and we will never waiver in our efforts to eradicate child abuse in the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "As a symbol of our commitment, I am proud to light the Governor's Mansion blue this Sunday, April 24 to recognize the victims of child abuse and those that support and rescue victims. Cecilia and I also invite Texans across the state to join us for a time of prayer and to wear blue on Sunday to spread awareness and show solidarity with victims and their advocates alike." "I hope you will join Greg and me in praying for the children who are victims of abuse, and also in praying that there will one day be no children who fall victim to abuse," said First Lady Abbott. "Thank you to the advocates, caseworkers, law enforcement, and other stakeholders who work tirelessly to rescue children from abuse and ensure brighter futures for these vulnerable victims." Earlier this month, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation naming April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Texas. View more information on Blue Sunday.