2022 Spring Load Restriction - Press Release #8 (Week of April 18 – 22, 2022)
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Contact: Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571
PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.
2022 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS
|
Effective Date
|
Highway
|
Location
|
Begin/End MRM
|
Length
|
Posting
|
Region
|
April 21,
2022
|
US 16A
|
Custer State Park west gate to SD 244
|
26.25 to 55.76
|
29.6
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Rapid City
|
April 21,
2022
|
SD 87
|
Wind Cave Nat’l Park to US 16/385
|
47.27 to 79.36
|
30.8
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Rapid City
|
April 21,
2022
|
SD 89
|
US 16A to SD 87
|
58.51 to 64.58
|
6.0
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Rapid City
|
April 21,
2022
|
SD 40
|
Hayward to Cheyenne River
|
38.26 to 69.00
|
30.7
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Rapid City
|
April 25, 2022
|
SD 79
|
SD 168 to Jct. SD 20 West of Reva
|
150.70 to 199.32
|
48.6
|
8 Tons/Axle
|
Rapid City
The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.
A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.
Spring Load Limit Information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and also on the SD511 site at https://sd511.org/; click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction.
For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.
-30-