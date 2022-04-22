ALGORAND AND PREMIOS VERDES UNITE TO DIM LIGHTS IN NEW YORK’S TIME SQUARE TO RING IN NATIONAL EARTH DAY

Jose Javier Guarderas, co-founder of Premios Verdes collaborates with Algorand to dim the lights in New York’s legendary Times Square for Earth Day (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Sight & Sound)

It is an incredible act of imagination to turn the lights off in Times Square,” said Guarderas. “In a noisy world, silence gets our attention.” — Jose Javier Guarderas

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As National Earth Day dawned around the world, Premios Verdes, the Latin-American based non-profit organization that recognizes, mentors, trains, and rewards social and environmental projects throughout Ibero-America, united with Algorand, the world’s most decentralized, scalable, and secure blockchain infrastructure, to dim the lights in New York’s legendary Times Square, to celebrate National Earth Day.

Times Square, a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, and entertainment center in Midtown Manhattan is referred to as “The Crossroads of the World” where more than 92 digital displays illuminate the surrounding sky.

On April 21, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Algorand led the charge to dim those lights for one hour to save energy and encourage people around the world to unplug, reconnect with nature, and commit to building a greater future.

On hand for this historic event was Jose Javier Guarderas, co-founder, and CEO of Premios Verdes. Premios Verdes is currently hosting the 9th edition of their Sustainability Fair and Conference for the first time ever in the United States, in Miami, Florida.

“It is an incredible act of imagination to turn the lights off in Times Square,” said Guarderas. “In a noisy world, silence gets our attention. I am honored to have been invited by Algorand to be part of this event and, more importantly, to help build a better future together.”

As part of this continued alignment, Algorand will also present a fireside chat at the Premios Verdes Sustainability Fair & Conference on Friday, April 22, 2022, at noon at the University of Miami Watsco Center. In addition, the organization will provide a workshop on climate tech and blockchain technology for the Premios Verdes 2022 finalists.

"Premios Verdes and Algorand stand together as members of a new and growing entrepreneurial community – one that understands that environmental sustainability is an uncompromisable design principle for building innovation that is meant to endure,” said Silvio Micali, founder of Algorand. " With Premios Verdes, Algorand is proud to support and to collaborate with entrepreneurs who celebrate the idea of green innovation as a way to change the course of our planet for the good.”

Through this alliance, the two organizations commit to identifying the initiatives that are transforming the goods and services models by providing strengthening programs, visibility platforms, and economic strategies that prioritize sustainability and carbon neutrality.

For more information about Premios Verdes visit: https://premiosverdes.org/en

