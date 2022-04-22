Submit Release
Madison County Veterans Service Office Moving to New Huntsville Location

The Madison County Veterans Service Office is moving to a new location, which will open on Tuesday, April 26. The office is located at 819 Cook Avenue NW, Suite 137 in Huntsville.

Office hours for the new location will continue to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The telephone number will remain 256-532-1662.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has Veterans Service Offices in 60 of Alabama’s 67 counties. These offices provide Veterans with free services, including counseling, hands-on assistance in submitting applications for VA compensation & pension claims, and assisting with all other state and federal veterans benefits and services.

Locations and hours for all 61 offices can be found here.

