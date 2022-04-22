Lane Restrictions on Route 147 in Dalmatia, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 147 in Dalmatia, Northumberland County for maintenance work.

On Monday, April 25, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will begin performing base repairs on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Turkey Hill Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in May of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

