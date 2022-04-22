Portion of Route 187 to Close Next Week for a Bridge Replacement Project in Wilmont Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 187 will be closed next week in Wilmont Township, Bradford County, for a bridge replacement project. The bridge, which carries Route 187 over Sugar Creek is located approximately 1.3 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 4002 (Quicks Bend Road) and 1.5 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 2003 (Grant Hill Road).

On Monday, April 25, Route 187 will be closed between Coyle Road and Grant Hill Road, while the contractor begins the removal of the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

Detour information: • Northbound traffic will use Route 87, Ambrocius Road, and Route 187 in Hollenback, Bradford County.

• Southbound traffic will use Ambrocius Road, Route 87, and Route 187 in Lovelton, North Branch Township, Wyoming County.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Company is the primary contractor on this $1.9 million project. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

