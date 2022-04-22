DHEC Encourages South Carolinians to Make Every Day Earth Day

Taking small actions each day can help further preserve South Carolina’s natural resources

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― As part of Earth Day and Earth Month recognitions in April, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds residents they can help protect and preserve South Carolina’s irreplaceable natural resources by taking small, earth-friendly actions every day.

The theme of this year’s international Earth Day initiative, which is officially celebrated on April 22, is “Invest In Our Planet.” Since 1970, Earth Day has been recognized annually in America as a day to emphasize the importance of taking deliberate actions to protect and care for the environment.

“At DHEC, every day is Earth Day as our team works together with partners across the Palmetto State protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “Our state thrives with its clean air and water and abundant natural resources. This is a day to celebrate the many ways each of us can make a difference in our backyards, businesses, and communities.”

There are many ways South Carolinians can take part in celebrating Earth Day:

DHEC encourages residents to make small changes in their daily lives throughout the year to benefit South Carolina’s natural resources. Recycling, minimizing food waste, preserving water, and helping to reduce car emissions by carpooling or using public transportation all help create a happier, healthier environment.

Through its Environmental Affairs division, DHEC protects and promotes the Palmetto State’s environmental resources, from beaches and marshes to farmland and mountains. Some key programs include:

the Drinking Water Program that ensures safe drinking water

Air Permitting, which issues and operates permits for facilities whose operations could impact the air quality, ensuring clean air to breathe

the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management that preserves and promotes responsible development of the state’s eight coastal counties

the Land and Waste Management Permitting Program that regulates the proper disposal of solid and hazardous waste materials throughout our state

Bureau of Environmental Health Services, which helps oversee proper disposal and treatment of onsite wastewater

Learn more about DHEC’s role in protecting South Carolina’s environment and ways to celebrate Earth Day year-round at scdhec.gov/earthday.

