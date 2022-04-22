Boscola Announces $1.76 Million in State Funding for Lehigh Valley International Airport

Bethlehem − April 22, 2022 − State Senator Lisa Boscola today announced that Lehigh Valley International Airport has been awarded $1.76 million in state funding to continue its terminal connector and security checkpoint expansion project and to enhance terminal commercial development connectivity.

“Lehigh Valley International Airport is one of the most important economic engines for the Lehigh Valley and this state investment will assist them to complete important security and terminal improvement to allow them to build upon its economic impact,” Boscola stated. “I’m pleased that these state funds are coming to the Lehigh Valley to further assist Lehigh Valley International Airport with this critical project to provide for a new checkpoint with four lanes that will enhance safety standards and allow LVIA to better serve travelers.”

The over $30 million Security Checkpoint and Terminal Connector project will provide the Commonwealth’s 4th largest airport serving our 3rd largest economy with much needed increase in capacity for TSA checkpoints; and therefore, increased safety for passengers, crew and airport staff. Currently, LVIA only has two checkpoints, which do not meet TSA safety standards.

The funding was announced as part of $10 million in grant funding to assist 12 projects at 10 Pennsylvania airports to assist them with infrastructure and equipment upgrades. Funding for these projects are made through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program. The goal of the funding is to expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.

The Commonwealth is currently home to 121 airports, heliports and seaplane bases, which ranks Pennsylvania as 16th in the United States in number of public-use aviation facilities.

###