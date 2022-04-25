#Loneliness Book Demystifies the Physical and Spiritual Crisis of Disconnection, Dissatisfaction & Discontentment

While the loneliness at times of need is largely self-enforced, the feelings of isolation often plague those with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

This warm, insightful book gives you a clear roadmap to overcome loneliness and access the diving within.”
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being subjected to abuse, bullying, critical illness, the atrocities of the civil war, and living homeless in a new country with no one to turn for help can certainly dredge up feelings of isolation, loneliness, rejection, and low self-worth as you leave everything you know behind. Meticulously researched and written by Tony Jeton Selimi, ‘#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age’ explores the damaging scientific, psychological and spiritual impact of loneliness – a problem that has become an ironic epidemic in a world that is more interconnected than ever before.

This book is a profoundly heart-wrenching and warming story about overcoming life’s most significant adversity, living in a new country feeling helplessly alone, learning to accept and love thyself, trust and let people in. In his early twenties, Selimi embarks on a mission to learn a new language, pay his way through education, build a successful career, support his family in a war zone, overcome identity crisis, and unearth what it truly means to feel alone by way of science, eastern methods of healing, and admirable work ethics and uncrushable spirit.

His tale of self-discovery and self-acceptance paints a picture of paralysing loneliness, engulfed in a bustling metropolis. By dissecting notable works of science and spirit, living in a new city as a teenage war refugee, Selimi examines what it means to feel alone truly. Addressing the feelings of loneliness and isolation, his teachings aim to give readers the tools to master the art and the science of cultivating authentic relationships and fulfilling human connections. Through psychological concepts and lessons, Selimi helps us understand our minds and the needs and motives of others.

Selimi addresses the "virus of the modern age, current physical and spiritual crisis of disconnection throughout the book." He believes we live in a world that has lost the art of meaningful connection and interaction, and we no longer know what it means to belong, love, or connect with others in meaningful and fulfilling ways. Through timely research intertwined with personal anecdotes, Selimi guides the reader toward reconnecting with oneself and each other. While the loneliness at times of need is largely self-enforced, Selimi completely nails the feelings of isolation that often plague those with anxiety, depression, and trauma, giving readers the tools to master the art of cultivating authentic relationships, gratitude, and fulfilling the need for freedom, human connection, and love.

Through a collection of Tony Jeton Selimi’s’ personal and client stories, coaching, training, and insights, this book explores universal themes addressing perceived loneliness, how to love the unlovable, grow our courage, inner discipline, and unity. Through an unfiltered lens, Selimi discusses the realities of life—from the hardships to the high points—that connect us all as human beings and, most importantly, as partners, children, parents, neighbours, professionals, and leaders. He helps readers find their true authentic self, greater understating our human energy field and how to change our and other people’s life positively. This ultimate love and connection fostering book remind us that we are not alone in our loneliness and that every day is an accomplishment.

“#Loneliness” dives into the root of feeling alone and how to overcome this steep obstacle. Selimi provides readers with actionable steps toward finding what sits at the source of our perceived loneliness and one’s connection to love, freedom and living in oneness. By shifting your mindset and view of past hurt, trauma, and hardships, this book provides a road map for fostering meaningful relationships with self, others, and technology as we move into an era where artificial intelligence will surpass human intelligence.

This book is described as "A balm for the restless soul yearning for connection, freedom, and love.” It’s a celebration of hope, an encounter with grace, and a restoration of the heart. Healing of deep wounds, an anthem of freedom. By reading his book, Selimi hopes the reader will feel grateful and closer to their infinite wisdom and love by highlighting facilitated moments of connection.

Empowering readers to redefine themselves and overcome the adversity, anxiety and stagnancy likely blighting their lives, Selimi truly breaks new ground in a volume that received a Maincreast Media Book Award 2021 and Book Excellence Award Winner title. Tony has been interviewed by Jack Canfield and appeared on Brian Tracey's show for ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and their affiliate channels. It's also been a hit among critics, too, with Brian Tracy recently writing, "This warm, insightful book gives you a clear roadmap to overcome loneliness and access the diving within."

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

