#Loneliness Book Demystifies the Physical and Spiritual Crisis of Disconnection, Dissatisfaction & Discontentment
While the loneliness at times of need is largely self-enforced, the feelings of isolation often plague those with anxiety, depression, and trauma.
This warm, insightful book gives you a clear roadmap to overcome loneliness and access the diving within.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being subjected to abuse, bullying, critical illness, the atrocities of the civil war, and living homeless in a new country with no one to turn for help can certainly dredge up feelings of isolation, loneliness, rejection, and low self-worth as you leave everything you know behind. Meticulously researched and written by Tony Jeton Selimi, ‘#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age’ explores the damaging scientific, psychological and spiritual impact of loneliness – a problem that has become an ironic epidemic in a world that is more interconnected than ever before.
This book is a profoundly heart-wrenching and warming story about overcoming life’s most significant adversity, living in a new country feeling helplessly alone, learning to accept and love thyself, trust and let people in. In his early twenties, Selimi embarks on a mission to learn a new language, pay his way through education, build a successful career, support his family in a war zone, overcome identity crisis, and unearth what it truly means to feel alone by way of science, eastern methods of healing, and admirable work ethics and uncrushable spirit.
His tale of self-discovery and self-acceptance paints a picture of paralysing loneliness, engulfed in a bustling metropolis. By dissecting notable works of science and spirit, living in a new city as a teenage war refugee, Selimi examines what it means to feel alone truly. Addressing the feelings of loneliness and isolation, his teachings aim to give readers the tools to master the art and the science of cultivating authentic relationships and fulfilling human connections. Through psychological concepts and lessons, Selimi helps us understand our minds and the needs and motives of others.
Selimi addresses the "virus of the modern age, current physical and spiritual crisis of disconnection throughout the book." He believes we live in a world that has lost the art of meaningful connection and interaction, and we no longer know what it means to belong, love, or connect with others in meaningful and fulfilling ways. Through timely research intertwined with personal anecdotes, Selimi guides the reader toward reconnecting with oneself and each other. While the loneliness at times of need is largely self-enforced, Selimi completely nails the feelings of isolation that often plague those with anxiety, depression, and trauma, giving readers the tools to master the art of cultivating authentic relationships, gratitude, and fulfilling the need for freedom, human connection, and love.
Through a collection of Tony Jeton Selimi’s’ personal and client stories, coaching, training, and insights, this book explores universal themes addressing perceived loneliness, how to love the unlovable, grow our courage, inner discipline, and unity. Through an unfiltered lens, Selimi discusses the realities of life—from the hardships to the high points—that connect us all as human beings and, most importantly, as partners, children, parents, neighbours, professionals, and leaders. He helps readers find their true authentic self, greater understating our human energy field and how to change our and other people’s life positively. This ultimate love and connection fostering book remind us that we are not alone in our loneliness and that every day is an accomplishment.
“#Loneliness” dives into the root of feeling alone and how to overcome this steep obstacle. Selimi provides readers with actionable steps toward finding what sits at the source of our perceived loneliness and one’s connection to love, freedom and living in oneness. By shifting your mindset and view of past hurt, trauma, and hardships, this book provides a road map for fostering meaningful relationships with self, others, and technology as we move into an era where artificial intelligence will surpass human intelligence.
This book is described as "A balm for the restless soul yearning for connection, freedom, and love.” It’s a celebration of hope, an encounter with grace, and a restoration of the heart. Healing of deep wounds, an anthem of freedom. By reading his book, Selimi hopes the reader will feel grateful and closer to their infinite wisdom and love by highlighting facilitated moments of connection.
Empowering readers to redefine themselves and overcome the adversity, anxiety and stagnancy likely blighting their lives, Selimi truly breaks new ground in a volume that received a Maincreast Media Book Award 2021 and Book Excellence Award Winner title. Tony has been interviewed by Jack Canfield and appeared on Brian Tracey's show for ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and their affiliate channels. It’s also been a hit among critics, too, with Brian Tracy recently writing, “This warm, insightful book gives you a clear roadmap to overcome loneliness and access the diving within."
