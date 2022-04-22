Smart Parking Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 28,757.0 Mn by 2029

Companies Profiled in Smart Parking Market are Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Intercomp S.p.A., Comarch SA, Matrix Comsec, Urbiotica, Cisco Systems, Nwave, BioEnable, Trafiksol, Amano McGann, Amco Advanced Technologies, CivicSmart, Inc., gtechna, Conduent, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, and other key players

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.J., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart parking market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising trend of autonomous vehicles and the emergence of fully-automated parking systems (APS) are factors creating potential growth opportunities for the smart parking market.



According to the report, factors such as lack of parking space, rise in the number of on-road vehicles, low infrastructure set-up cost, and ease of connectivity are projected to drive the growth of the global smart parking market.

Key Takeaways of Smart Parking Market Study

Proliferation of smartphones to enable drivers to track vacant parking slots and increasingly used outsourced parking services by hospitals, universities, and municipalities are expected to boost the smart parking market.

North America dominated the smart parking market in 2018 in terms of revenue, owing to increasing smart parking initiatives in the U.S. and Canada.

The parking management platforms segment is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smart parking applications in emerging countries such as Brazil, China, Chile, India, and Indonesia.

Demand for smart parking solutions in the corporate sector is expected to increase at a striking CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high demand for efficient vehicle parking management solutions and parking spaces within corporate premises.

Limited parking spaces in highly populated cities and increasing security & privacy issues in the automotive industry are some of the factors hindering the growth of the smart parking market.



“Increasing vehicle ownership, growing smart city initiatives, and the emergence of fully-automated parking systems for efficient smart parking management will create numerous growth opportunities for the smart parking market in the coming years.”

Increasing Focus of Key Players on Product Innovation

Companies in the smart parking market have started investing more in speeding up the process of product development and innovation. Leading players are adopting business expansion, acquisition, and collaboration strategies in a bid to capture a significant share of the global market.

For instance, in July 2019, Cleverciti Systems, a prominent vendor of high-tech solutions for smart parking, announced the addition of the ClevercitiCard into its outdoor and indoor parking guidance system, including single-space occupancy detection, into a credit card-sized smart card.



More Valuable Insights on Smart Parking Market

Future Market Insights puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global market for global smart parking market, providing historical data for 2014-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2029. To understand opportunities in the smart parking market, it has been segmented on the basis of component, system type, sensor technology, and application area, across seven major regions.

