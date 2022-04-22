Submit Release
Construction to begin Monday on ND 1806 from Heart River to Main Street

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 25 on ND 1806 in Mandan, from the Heart River to Main Street.

The project will consist of concrete pavement repairs on 6th Avenue, a concrete overlay on the Heart River Bridge, and construction of a left turn lane. Sidewalk, street lighting, and traffic signals will also be modified.

Left turns will be prohibited from 6th Avenue onto 3rd Street. The project is expected to be completed near the end of September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:  Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov

