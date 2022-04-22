Xanthan Gum Research Consumption, Market Size, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising health consciousness and increasing demand for natural food additives are some of the key factors driving global xanthan gum market revenue growth

The Global Xanthan Gum Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Xanthan Gum industry. The report covers the Xanthan Gum Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Xanthan Gum market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Xanthan Gum market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Xanthan Gum market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The Global xanthan gum market size is expected to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2018 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady xanthan gum market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for natural food additives among a growing consumer base and shift away by a number of food & beverage companies from use of inorganic/synthetic ingredients in food products owing to increasing inclination of consumers towards products containing natural ingredients.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Xanthan Gum Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Solvay SA, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., FDL Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco, DuPont, Fugeng Group Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, and Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Regional Overview:

The global Xanthan Gum market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Xanthan Gum market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Jungbunzlauer made an announcement about increasing its production capacity for xanthan gum at its facility located in Austria (Pernhofen). The investments made by Jungbunzlauer in new fermentation and purification instruments, as well as a completely automated packaging line, is due to increasing global demand for xanthan gum from food & beverage and other end-use industries.

Among the application segments, the thickener segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Xanthan gum is widely used in products ranging from ice creams to salad dressings. It is also used to enhance consistency and to thicken the texture of a variety of food & beverage products.

Among the industry vertical segments, oil & gas segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast growth rate over the forecast period. Leak-off rate in oil & gas fields is critical during drilling, stimulation treatments, and completion operations. In addition, fluid loss control mechanisms used during such operations could lead to permeability loss during flow initiation. Xanthan gum finds wide use as a viscosifier for products such as drilling and completion fluids in oil & gas fields owing to its rheological characteristics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global xanthan gum market on the basis of form, application, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Coating Material

Fat Replacer

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

