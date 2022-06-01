Dravet Syndrome Foundation Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Its Transformation and Strategic Vision
The new look and feel represents the organization’s history and highlights its strategy for the future.
This rebranding marks the opportunity to further clarify our mission, programs, and goals, and to share them with our patient community and stakeholders.”CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) today unveiled their new brand identity that supports the transformation of the organization launched in September 2009. The new look and feel represents the organization’s history and highlights its strategy for the future. And while it includes a new logo and corresponding colors and fonts, the Foundation’s mission remains the same.
— Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director
“Our organization has transformed dramatically since its inception, and it became clear that the perceptions of our Foundation and the work that we do did not evolve at the same pace," said Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director. "This rebranding marks the opportunity to further clarify our mission, programs, and goals, and to share them with our patient community and stakeholders.”
Elements of DSF's brand evolution include:
New Logo: As a prominent representation of the Foundation and Dravet syndrome patient community, the new logo feels empowering, optimistic, connected, and structured. The concept for the new logo was to combine the idea of a butterfly and a strand of DNA in an unexpected way. The butterfly is from the original logo, which symbolizes hope. And the DNA represents the genetic component of Dravet syndrome, as well as the Foundation’s focus on the advancement of science and research.
New Font and Brand Colors: The new typography and logo colors are clean, modern, and elevated, but with a warm and friendly feel.
For more information on this new brand identity, you can visit their dedicated webpage. They have also created a new website that will improve functionality and navigation of their programs and services, which will launch on June 23, 2022.
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $5.6M in research grant awards and over $196K in patient assistance.
