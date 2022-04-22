Production Finance Software Company GreenSlate Hires Michael Trainor as Head of Accountant Relations
Trainor joins the team with 15+ years of production experience and will support client production needs and facilitate accounting staff requests.
Michael is that rare combination of someone who deeply understands the inner workings of this business and someone who has the drive to get things done in the most efficient way possible.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Head of Accountant Relations, Trainor will serve as a resource and advisor to support client production needs for independents, studios, producers, and accountants. Productions are busier than ever and demand for accountants is coming from every direction. Trainor will work to facilitate accounting department staffing requests for GreenSlate client projects across all project sizes and locations.
— Paul Cosentino, EVP of Sales & New Business Development, GreenSlate
GreenSlate offers a self-service Resume Uploader database for accountants to indicate their availability and submit their latest resumes to be considered for GreenSlate client projects. Current accountant job openings are also posted here.
Trainor joins the team with nearly a decade of production accounting experience, having worked on dozens of projects ranging from small non-union projects to big budget tentpole films. Trainor is an IATSE Local 161 member with over 15 years of production experience. He understands the nuances of the industry to collaborate with productions and match accountants on projects that best align with their experience.
Prior to his freelance production accounting career, Trainor served in both Kuwait and Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force and was named Airman of the Year in 2010 for the Logistics Readiness Squadron.
"Michael is that rare combination of someone who deeply understands the inner workings of this business and someone who has the drive to get things done in the most efficient way possible. He is a perfect match for GreenSlate,” said Paul Cosentino, GreenSlate’s EVP of Sales & New Business Development.
In his new role, Trainor will be based out of New York. "I’m excited to partner with client productions and be the liaison and resource for accountants. GreenSlate is revolutionizing the entertainment industry with a flexible all-in-one web app designed by production accountants for production accountants that is changing the game for production finance teams, " said Trainor.
About GreenSlate
Production finance software company GreenSlate is the fastest-growing provider of technology and business solutions for media productions. They support the world's largest streaming services, networks, creative production companies, and independent storytellers.
Their innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office, and their clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings. Even better, they also minimize their impact on the environment.
GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for entertainment payroll, production accounting, film tax credit management, and ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery.
GreenSlate is one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies and was included on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.
Courtney Kulkarni
GreenSlate
+1 212-206-1099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other