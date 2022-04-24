Perlite Market Will Generate Massive Growth 2020-2028 | Imerys S.A., Genper Group, Dupré Minerals, Keltech Energies Ltd.

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for good quality perlite in the building & construction industry is driving global perlite market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Perlite Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Perlite Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Perlite Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Perlite Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Perlite Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The perlite market size is expected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for good quality perlite in the construction & building industry. The acoustic properties and light weight of expanded perlite are increasing its adoption in the construction and manufacturing industries. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in insulation, light weight plasters and mortars, ceiling tiles, and as filter aids. The mineral also reduces noise transmission, enhances fire resistance, and resists rotting, termites, and vermin, in addition to the thermal insulation.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Perlite Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players in the market include Imerys S.A., Keltech Energies Ltd, Dupré Minerals, Amol Minechem Ltd., SUPREME PERLITE COMPANY, IPM GROUP OF COMPANIES, Bergama Mining Perlite Inc., Genper Group, The Schundler Company and Aegean Perlites SA.

Segmental Analysis

The global Perlite market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Perlite sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Highlights in Report

In April 2020, Imerys S.A, which is a world leader in mineral specialties for industry, acquired the business of mining, processing, and marketing perlite conducted by Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the product offering of the company in the horticulture and agriculture markets.

Horticulture & agriculture segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in horticulture to provide optimum moisture retention and aeration for enhanced plant growth, which is driving the demand for expanded perlite in horticulture & agriculture sector.

Expanded perlite segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for good quality expanded perlite in India, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Indonesia due to the growth in the infrastructure sector is expected to drive the market growth in these countries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global perlite market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Crude Perlite

Expanded Perlite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Horticulture & Agriculture

Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Greece

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Philippines

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Perlite Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Perlite market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Perlite market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

