Speaker Driver Market To Be Driven By The Rising Digitalisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2028

Speaker Driver Market Increasing use of consumer electronics and rising disposable income among consumers are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key market revenue growth driving factors include increasing use of consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, smart watches, washing machines, smart televisions etc. In addition, rapid adoption of online audio and video streaming services is another factor driving revenue growth of market. Rising disposable income among consumers, improving standards of living, rapid urbanization, and robust penetration of mobile phones and high-speed and reducing costs of Internet connectivity are some other factors supporting market growth. Introduction of airpods has a significant role to play in growth of market.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Speaker Driver market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Speaker Driver industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Speaker Driver industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In September 2020, CX 400BT True Wireless was launched by Sennheiser, and delivers high fidelity stereo sound with natural meds and deep bass due to the presence of 7mm dynamic driver.

• In May 2020, HD 458BT wireless headphones was launched by Sennheiser with a stylish new design.

• Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and consumer of electronics, is a major contributor to revenue growth of the market in the region. Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to support market growth.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Speaker Driver market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Speaker Driver market landscape.

The Speaker Driver research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Speaker Driver report are:

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd., and Fortune Grand Technology inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global speaker driver market based on device type, size, application, and region.

• Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Headphones/Earphones

o Hearing Aids

o Smart Speakers

o Mobile Phones/Tablets

o Loudspeakers

• Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Below 20 mm

o 20–110 mm

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Professional/Enterprise

o Consumer

o Medical

o Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Speaker Driver market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

