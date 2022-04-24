Nanocoatings Market 2019 to 2027 Size, Share, Scope and Major Players Eikos Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd, Nanogate AG

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Nanocoatings Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Nanocoatings industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Nanocoatings market along with crucial statistical data about the Nanocoatings market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The nanocoatings market is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The nanocoatings market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, building & construction, electronics, marine, energy, water treatment, and packaging.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry: Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Nanocoatings market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Nanocoatings business sphere.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product, antimicrobial held the largest nanocoatings markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.

By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 20.9% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fingerprints

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Marine

Energy

Water Treatment

Packaging

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Nanocoatings market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

