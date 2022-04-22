Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,532 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Clarion County Maintenance Crews to Perform Shoulder Grading and Ditch Cleaning Operations

Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is announcing Clarion County maintenance crews anticipate the beginning of shoulder grading and ditch cleaning operations.

PennDOT crews will be performing maintenance operations along 256 miles of state-maintained roadways in Clarion County. Shoulder grading will be conducted in the Strattanville and Fisher areas and along I-80, as part of the cycle sectional maintenance four-year plan. Ditch cleaning operations will occur along various routes county wide.

The shoulder grading operations remove excess soil and debris from unpaved shoulder areas to improve drainage and allow water to leave the roadway. 

The maintenance crews are seeking waste material dump sites. Property owners who are interested in receiving the fill should contact the Clarion County PennDOT Office at (814) 226-8200, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm for a release form.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

PennDOT Clarion County Maintenance Crews to Perform Shoulder Grading and Ditch Cleaning Operations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.