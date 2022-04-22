PennDOT Recognizes Longtime Roadside Cleanup Volunteers
In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region is recognizing groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program for more than 25 years.
District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, has 127 groups and individuals who have volunteered with the program for at least 25 years, including 22 that have been involved since the start.
"We are so grateful to have so many dedicated volunteers help us through the years, especially those who return year after year," said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 Executive. "The cost of litter is more than just the eye sore that it creates. It is also the time spent removing it from the roadsides, transporting it to the disposal sites, and paying to have it properly discarded. Our AAH volunteers help us control some of those costs while improving the beauty of our roadsides."
Throughout the region, there are 488 groups participating in the program and nearly 1,100 miles adopted.
The following groups have participated in the program since its inception 31 years ago:
- Crawford County –Knights of Columbus #6037; A.B.A.T.E. Of Crawford County; Jim Marvin, and Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs;
- Erie County – North East Jr. Women's Club;
- Forest County – Cougar Bob's Kellettville Tavern; Marienville Area Lions Club; Marienville Rod and Gun Club, and North Forty;
- Mercer County – A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County, Boy Scout Troop 50-Jamestown, Boy Scout Troop 83; Commodore Perry Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club of Greenville;
- Venango County – A.B.A.T.E. of Venango County and Titusville Kiwanis Club;
- Warren County – Boy Scouts Troop 13, Cindy Conquer, Mrs Norman Dale English, Sheffield Lions Club, Suzann L Yovich, and the Brown Hill Bunch.
Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on an approximately two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. In 2021, the statewide program had over 5,000 participating groups, nearly 108,000 registered volunteers, and more than 7,500 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.
Along with any of the nearly 3,000 miles of unadopted roadway, there are other areas in each county that can be adopted, including park and rides in Crawford, Erie, and Mercer counites, scenic views in Forest, Venango, and Crawford counties, and interstate interchanges such as I-90 in Erie County and Route 19 in Mercer County.
So far this year, 12 new groups or individuals have signed up for the AAH program in the northwest region.
"The clean-up season starts in March, but additional volunteers can sign up anytime throughout the year," said District 1 AAH coordinator Cheryl Wimer. "If you want to get involved, but don't have a particular roadway or area in mind, our county coordinators can help you identify a spot that is correct for you."
Roadways and other areas can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.
Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs from March 1 to May 31.
Interested groups and individuals can sign up for the program by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov, where they can do the following:
- Apply for the program online;
- Use an interactive map to 'point and click' to select a roadway when applying;
- Request supplies for an event;
- Enter trash collection requests;
- Notify PennDOT after the event that bags are ready for pick-up;
- Update group information, such as contact name, phone number and email address; and
- Renew or cancel an agreement.
Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years.
"We thank all the volunteers who give their time each year to renew their agreements, register their clean ups efforts and spend a few hours cleaning up garbage along our roadways. It goes without saying that we could never do all of this work without them," Wimer said.
Additional information on the Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035
# # #
Below is a table with all the District AAH participants with 25 years or more of service.
|Crawford County
|Years of Service
|Jamestown Area School District
|26
|Lincolnville Baptist Church
|28
|Adelphic Lodge # 424
|29
|Advantage Auto Stores
|29
|Boy Scout Troop 220
|29
|Rotary Am Club of Meadville
|29
|Thomas & Annabelle Shearer
|30
|Titusville Rotary Club
|30
|#6037 Knights of Columbus
|31
|A.B.A.T.E. of Crawford County
|31
|Jim Marvin
|31
|Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs
|31
|Erie County
|
|Animal Hospital of Waterford
|25
|Sons of American Legion
|25
|Alpha Sigma Alpha
|26
|Fairview Garden Club
|26
|Theta Phi Alpha Sorority
|26
|Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm
|26
|Boy Scout Troop 179
|27
|City of Erie Kiwanis Club
|27
|Corry Moose Lodge
|27
|General McLane Education Association
|27
|Harmony Baptist Church
|27
|Lowville United Methodist Church
|27
|Randy,Sue,Stacey Mcqueeney
|27
|Unitarian Universalist Congregation
|27
|VFW Post 740 Edinboro-McKean
|27
|Boy Scouts Troop 73
|28
|Girard Athletic Boosters Association
|28
|Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter G
|28
|Union City Lions Club
|29
|A.B.A.T.E of Erie County Chapter
|30
|Alpha Sigma Tau
|30
|Boy Scout Troop 178
|30
|Delta Sigma Pi
|30
|Edinboro Rotary Club
|30
|Harley Owners Group of Erie County
|30
|Kiwanis Club of Edinboro
|30
|Presque Isle Snowmobile Club
|30
|Waterford Lions Club
|30
|North East Jr. Women's Club
|31
|Forest County
|
|The Family of Ralph And Ruth Kline
|26
|West Forest H.S. National Honor Society
|26
|National Forest Products
|28
|Dawn Millin
|29
|Forest County Sportsmen Club
|29
|Joe & Del Welding and Family
|29
|The Kelly Family
|29
|The Mashensics
|29
|Crystal Gilbert
|30
|Dave Schrader Oil Field Services
|30
|Tionesta Lions Club
|30
|Winfred Gaston
|30
|Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship
|30
|Cougar Bob's Kellettville Tavern
|31
|Marienville Area Lions Club
|31
|Marienville Rod and Gun Club
|31
|North Forty
|31
|Mercer County
|
|Employees of Timberland
|27
|Fredonia Lions Club
|27
|G E Elfun Society Grove City Plant
|27
|Greenville School District Teachers
|27
|Mercer County Home Builder's Association
|27
|Balm U.M. Church
|28
|Dennis Winger
|29
|Jim, Barb, And Jc Dishman
|29
|Mercer Knights of Columbus
|29
|Mercer Rotary Club
|29
|St. John's Lutheran Church
|29
|Volant Lions Club
|29
|Cub Scout Pack 76
|30
|Hermitage Rotary Club
|30
|Joe's Greenhouse
|30
|Shirley A. McIntire
|30
|White Chapel Church
|30
|A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County
|31
|Boy Scout Troop 50 - Jamestown
|31
|Boy Scout Troop 83
|31
|Commodore Perry Lions
|31
|Kiwanis Club of Greenville
|31
|Venango County
|
|Associates of Matric Ltd
|26
|Emlenton I G A
|26
|Henry's Bend Community Chapel
|28
|Franklin Rotary
|29
|Dan Foley
|30
|Oil City Rotary Club
|30
|Venus United Evangelical Church
|30
|A.B.A.T.E. of Venango County
|31
|Titusville Kiwanis Club
|31
|Warren County
|
|Knights of Columbus Council 9304
|25
|Barry Crist
|26
|Dan Brugos
|26
|Martin E Hinton
|26
|Tidioute Oil Co., Inc.
|26
|Fred Woodburn
|27
|Hickory Creek Wilderness Ranch
|27
|Walt And Jennie Schumann
|27
|Boy Scout Troop 17 And Cub Scout Pack 18
|28
|Dan Burford
|28
|Dawn Keller
|28
|Eldred Grange #467
|28
|Grand Valley Fire Dept
|28
|Knights of Columbus; Warren Council 964
|28
|Leonard Erzen Jr.
|28
|Northern Allegheny Conservation Association
|28
|Rene Johnson
|28
|Shirley McClelland
|28
|Titusville Education Association
|28
|Wiltsie Community Church
|28
|Youngsville First United Methodist Church
|28
|Brokenstraw Valley Camp Sites
|29
|Simpler Times Museum
|29
|Warren County Christian School
|29
|Barnes United Methodist Church
|30
|Beth Nelson
|30
|Bill Cummings
|30
|Jim Ostergard
|30
|Qh/Wh Inc.
|30
|Shield Farms
|30
|The Church of Christ
|30
|Warren Pa Chapter S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A.
|30
|Boy Scouts of America Troop 13
|31
|Cindy Conquer
|31
|Mrs. Norman Dale English
|31
|Sheffield Lions Club
|31
|Suzann L Yovich
|31
|The Brown Hill Bunch
|31