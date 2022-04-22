PennDOT Recognizes Longtime Roadside Cleanup Volunteers

​In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region is recognizing groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program for more than 25 years.

District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, has 127 groups and individuals who have volunteered with the program for at least 25 years, including 22 that have been involved since the start.

"We are so grateful to have so many dedicated volunteers help us through the years, especially those who return year after year," said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 Executive. "The cost of litter is more than just the eye sore that it creates. It is also the time spent removing it from the roadsides, transporting it to the disposal sites, and paying to have it properly discarded. Our AAH volunteers help us control some of those costs while improving the beauty of our roadsides."

Throughout the region, there are 488 groups participating in the program and nearly 1,100 miles adopted.

The following groups have participated in the program since its inception 31 years ago:

Crawford County –Knights of Columbus #6037; A.B.A.T.E. Of Crawford County; Jim Marvin, and Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs;

Erie County – North East Jr. Women's Club;

Forest County – Cougar Bob's Kellettville Tavern; Marienville Area Lions Club; Marienville Rod and Gun Club, and North Forty;

Mercer County – A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County, Boy Scout Troop 50-Jamestown, Boy Scout Troop 83; Commodore Perry Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club of Greenville;

Venango County – A.B.A.T.E. of Venango County and Titusville Kiwanis Club;

Warren County – Boy Scouts Troop 13, Cindy Conquer, Mrs Norman Dale English, Sheffield Lions Club, Suzann L Yovich, and the Brown Hill Bunch.

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on an approximately two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. In 2021, the statewide program had over 5,000 participating groups, nearly 108,000 registered volunteers, and more than 7,500 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Along with any of the nearly 3,000 miles of unadopted roadway, there are other areas in each county that can be adopted, including park and rides in Crawford, Erie, and Mercer counites, scenic views in Forest, Venango, and Crawford counties, and interstate interchanges such as I-90 in Erie County and Route 19 in Mercer County.

So far this year, 12 new groups or individuals have signed up for the AAH program in the northwest region.

"The clean-up season starts in March, but additional volunteers can sign up anytime throughout the year," said District 1 AAH coordinator Cheryl Wimer. "If you want to get involved, but don't have a particular roadway or area in mind, our county coordinators can help you identify a spot that is correct for you."

Roadways and other areas can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs from March 1 to May 31.

Interested groups and individuals can sign up for the program by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov, where they can do the following:

Apply for the program online;

Use an interactive map to 'point and click' to select a roadway when applying;

Request supplies for an event;

Enter trash collection requests;

Notify PennDOT after the event that bags are ready for pick-up;

Update group information, such as contact name, phone number and email address; and

Renew or cancel an agreement.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years.

"We thank all the volunteers who give their time each year to renew their agreements, register their clean ups efforts and spend a few hours cleaning up garbage along our roadways. It goes without saying that we could never do all of this work without them," Wimer said.

Additional information on the Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

Below is a table with all the District AAH participants with 25 years or more of service.