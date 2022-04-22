Submit Release
PennDOT Recognizes Longtime Roadside Cleanup Volunteers

​In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region is recognizing groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program for more than 25 years.

District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, has 127 groups and individuals who have volunteered with the program for at least 25 years, including 22 that have been involved since the start.

"We are so grateful to have so many dedicated volunteers help us through the years, especially those who return year after year," said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 Executive. "The cost of litter is more than just the eye sore that it creates. It is also the time spent removing it from the roadsides, transporting it to the disposal sites, and paying to have it properly discarded. Our AAH volunteers help us control some of those costs while improving the beauty of our roadsides."

Throughout the region, there are 488 groups participating in the program and nearly 1,100 miles adopted.

The following groups have participated in the program since its inception 31 years ago:

  • Crawford County –Knights of Columbus #6037; A.B.A.T.E. Of Crawford County; Jim Marvin, and Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs;
  • Erie County – North East Jr. Women's Club;
  • Forest County – Cougar Bob's Kellettville Tavern; Marienville Area Lions Club; Marienville Rod and Gun Club, and North Forty;
  • Mercer County – A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County, Boy Scout Troop 50-Jamestown, Boy Scout Troop 83; Commodore Perry Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club of Greenville;
  • Venango County – A.B.A.T.E. of Venango County and Titusville Kiwanis Club;
  • Warren County – Boy Scouts Troop 13, Cindy Conquer, Mrs Norman Dale English, Sheffield Lions Club, Suzann L Yovich, and the Brown Hill Bunch.

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on an approximately two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. In 2021, the statewide program had over 5,000 participating groups, nearly 108,000 registered volunteers, and more than 7,500 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Along with any of the nearly 3,000 miles of unadopted roadway, there are other areas in each county that can be adopted, including park and rides in Crawford, Erie, and Mercer counites, scenic views in Forest, Venango, and Crawford counties, and interstate interchanges such as I-90 in Erie County and Route 19 in Mercer County.

So far this year, 12 new groups or individuals have signed up for the AAH program in the northwest region.

"The clean-up season starts in March, but additional volunteers can sign up anytime throughout the year," said District 1 AAH coordinator Cheryl Wimer. "If you want to get involved, but don't have a particular roadway or area in mind, our county coordinators can help you identify a spot that is correct for you."

Roadways and other areas can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs from March 1 to May 31.

Interested groups and individuals can sign up for the program by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov, where they can do the following:

  • Apply for the program online;
  • Use an interactive map to 'point and click' to select a roadway when applying;
  • Request supplies for an event;
  • Enter trash collection requests;
  • Notify PennDOT after the event that bags are ready for pick-up;
  • Update group information, such as contact name, phone number and email address; and
  • Renew or cancel an agreement.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years.

"We thank all the volunteers who give their time each year to renew their agreements, register their clean ups efforts and spend a few hours cleaning up garbage along our roadways. It goes without saying that we could never do all of this work without them," Wimer said.

Additional information on the Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.  

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

Below is a table with all the District AAH participants with 25 years or more of service.

 

Crawford County Years of Service
Jamestown Area School District 26
Lincolnville Baptist Church 28
Adelphic Lodge # 424 29
Advantage Auto Stores 29
Boy Scout Troop 220 29
Rotary Am Club of Meadville 29
Thomas & Annabelle Shearer 30
Titusville Rotary Club 30
#6037 Knights of Columbus 31
A.B.A.T.E. of Crawford County 31
Jim Marvin 31
Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs 31
Erie County
Animal Hospital of Waterford 25
Sons of American Legion 25
Alpha Sigma Alpha 26
Fairview Garden Club 26
Theta Phi Alpha Sorority 26
Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm 26
Boy Scout Troop 179 27
City of Erie Kiwanis Club 27
Corry Moose Lodge 27
General McLane Education Association 27
Harmony Baptist Church 27
Lowville United Methodist Church 27
Randy,Sue,Stacey Mcqueeney 27
Unitarian Universalist Congregation 27
VFW Post 740 Edinboro-McKean 27
Boy Scouts Troop 73 28
Girard Athletic Boosters Association 28
Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter G 28
Union City Lions Club 29
A.B.A.T.E of Erie County Chapter 30
Alpha Sigma Tau 30
Boy Scout Troop 178 30
Delta Sigma Pi 30
Edinboro Rotary Club 30
Harley Owners Group of Erie County 30
Kiwanis Club of Edinboro 30
Presque Isle Snowmobile Club 30
Waterford Lions Club 30
North East Jr. Women's Club 31
Forest County
The Family of Ralph And Ruth Kline 26
West Forest H.S. National Honor Society 26
National Forest Products 28
Dawn Millin 29
Forest County Sportsmen Club 29
Joe & Del Welding and Family 29
The Kelly Family 29
The Mashensics 29
Crystal Gilbert 30
Dave Schrader Oil Field Services 30
Tionesta Lions Club 30
Winfred Gaston 30
Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship 30
Cougar Bob's Kellettville Tavern 31
Marienville Area Lions Club 31
Marienville Rod and Gun Club 31
North Forty 31
Mercer County
Employees of Timberland 27
Fredonia Lions Club 27
G E Elfun Society Grove City Plant 27
Greenville School District Teachers 27
Mercer County Home Builder's Association 27
Balm U.M. Church 28
Dennis Winger 29
Jim, Barb, And Jc Dishman 29
Mercer Knights of Columbus 29
Mercer Rotary Club 29
St. John's Lutheran Church 29
Volant Lions Club 29
Cub Scout Pack 76 30
Hermitage Rotary Club 30
Joe's Greenhouse 30
Shirley A. McIntire 30
White Chapel Church 30
A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County 31
Boy Scout Troop 50 - Jamestown 31
Boy Scout Troop 83 31
Commodore Perry Lions 31
Kiwanis Club of Greenville 31
Venango County
Associates of Matric Ltd 26
Emlenton I G A 26
Henry's Bend Community Chapel 28
Franklin Rotary 29
Dan Foley 30
Oil City Rotary Club 30
Venus United Evangelical Church 30
A.B.A.T.E. of Venango County 31
Titusville Kiwanis Club 31
Warren County
Knights of Columbus Council 9304 25
Barry Crist 26
Dan Brugos 26
Martin E Hinton 26
Tidioute Oil Co., Inc. 26
Fred Woodburn 27
Hickory Creek Wilderness Ranch 27
Walt And Jennie Schumann 27
Boy Scout Troop 17 And Cub Scout Pack 18 28
Dan Burford 28
Dawn Keller 28
Eldred Grange #467 28
Grand Valley Fire Dept 28
Knights of Columbus; Warren Council 964 28
Leonard Erzen Jr. 28
Northern Allegheny Conservation Association 28
Rene Johnson 28
Shirley McClelland 28
Titusville Education Association 28
Wiltsie Community Church 28
Youngsville First United Methodist Church 28
Brokenstraw Valley Camp Sites 29
Simpler Times Museum 29
Warren County Christian School 29
Barnes United Methodist Church 30
Beth Nelson 30
Bill Cummings 30
Jim Ostergard 30
Qh/Wh Inc. 30
Shield Farms 30
The Church of Christ 30
Warren Pa Chapter S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. 30
Boy Scouts of America Troop 13 31
Cindy Conquer 31
Mrs. Norman Dale English 31
Sheffield Lions Club 31
Suzann L Yovich 31
The Brown Hill Bunch 31

 

