Cash Flow Market Size projected to grow at over 24.9% CAGR to 2028

Rising adoption of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, business intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud-based finance solutions are key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cash flow market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4.0 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and data analytics, rapid growth of e-commerce sectors, and rising adoption of cloud- based finance solutions to improve planning and budgeting cycles.

As businesses progress over time, the volumes of data also increases and becomes difficult to keep track or maintain records. Manual storing and managing of files becomes complex, and increasing work can lead to errors that can cause more serious problems in future. However, with the help of advanced technologies, various solutions have been developed that simplify such complex processes and has also led to development of cloud-based management solutions. Cash management software solutions enable treasury management teams to manage their payment processes in a seamless manner, helps to make effective finance decisions, and reduce overhead costs. Services provided include image lockbox, automated clearing house receipt, and other various payable automation services, which in turn is expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Cash Flow market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Intuit Inc., Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Intuit acquired Credit Karma, Inc., which is a consumer technology platform with over 110 Million users in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The acquisition will allow the company to create a new finance platform to help consumers to take control of their financial lives and make better decision with finances, especially during times such as that created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019, Sage, which is a market leader in cloud-based management solutions, acquired AutoEntry, which is a leading provider of data entry automation for bookkeepers, accountants, and businesses. The acquisition aims to accelerate Sage’s vision to become a major SaaS company, and follows a successful two-year partnership.

North America accounted for highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for liquidity management, emerging technologies such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, and presence of major companies in this region.

The global Cash Flow market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Cash Flow market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Cash Flow market.

Emergen Research has segmented the cash flow market based on component, deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise-Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

IT & ITeS

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Corporation

Construction & Real Estate

Healthcare

Retails & E-Commerce

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

