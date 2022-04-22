More about Cairo Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Submit Release
Colquitt County, GA (April 22, 2022) – On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr., age 60, of Grady County, GA. Sangster was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Police performed a traffic stop on Sangster as he was traveling southbound on Georgia Highway 33 towards Moultrie. During the stop, a Colquitt County Deputy deployed a K9 to conduct an open-air search around the vehicle. The K9 alerted and provided probable cause for a search of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two kilograms of methamphetamine and $2,000 in U.S. Currency.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

