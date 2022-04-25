Legacy Concierge launches a StartEngine campaign raising funds to take wealth protection technology to the next level

Follow the Campaign A leader in Cyber Security Legacy Concierge is on StartEngine

SANTA FE, NM, USA, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Concierge is changing the game and giving investors many reasons to invest, whether they are interested in Cyber Security, FinTech or Death Tech.● Early Advantage: According to our research, we are not aware of another company that has the substantial suite of software and library of protocols to document assets, close accounts and retrieve personal online memories. We have invested 4 years and over $1,000,000 to develop these systems. Though there are chat-room apps, password managers and free 'to do' lists, no other company provides in-depth wealth protection services.● Huge Potential Market: Over 3 million people pass away each year, according to the CDC. Our market is the top 5% of estates (150,000 people) each with an average wealth of over $3,000,000. We bill on average $7,000 per estate, thus resulting in an addressable market of over $1B per year.● Partners: With our Version 1.0 recently completed, we have been test-marketing and now we have partnered with a number of professional firms, funeral homes and wealth advisors to roll out our services nationwide. We plan to use the funding from this offering for this marketing to greatly increase the penetration of our services and further development of Version 2.0.Follow the campaign or become an investor. Beyond investing, everyone will need this service someday.The problem is digital assets are everywhere, and hacking and identity theft is growing.Does it make sense to lock the front door while leaving the windows and back door wide open? Of course not. But if you fail to catalogue your financial accounts and secure your digital assets, you are putting your estate at risk and making life difficult and stressful for your heirs.Most people do not leave their heirs and executors with organized instructions on the location of all their assets. Invest in a company that locates and secures these assets using proprietary systems and software, saving hundreds of hours of tedious work and thousands of dollars per estate.Over $60 billion in assets are abandoned each year because records are misplaced or stored on electronic devices. Executors and heirs do not know how to retrieve the photos or other memories of a decedent.To put this into context, when one dies, the survivors have many questions. Where are your loved one's money and memories? What messages did your loved one leave on their phone? Where is the money your loved one earned? Who is reading their emails? Who is still charging purchases to their credit cards? Who is paying the credit card balance? How should you cancel insurance?“Legacy Concierge is at the forefront of digital estate planning and administration. They have the in-depth knowledge, expertise, and tenacity needed to resolve digital access issues.” – Shelly Rhoads Perry, Fiduciary Associates of NaplesCEO Betsy Ehrenberg adds, “We have a growing list of affinity partners who understand our value and contribution to their clientele. From Funeral Home and Funeral Directors like Argos (California) and Richard Rosin (Canada) to legal services such as Reynen Court, RIA in a Box and InteractiveLegal Services.About Legacy ConciergeLegacy Concierge LOCKYT empowers families and loved ones to manage a decedent's Digital After Life (B2C) and scales seamlessly for professional trust officers and family offices managers (B2B) to provide additional posthumous services for their clients. LOCKYT comprehensive services bridge the gap between estate planning and estate probate management guiding families and loved ones through their grief by locating, controlling, curating, and collecting assets in an estate.Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Betsy Ehrenberg, Legacy Concierge who discovered the problematic issues around estate probate as she was advising a recent widow. Through extensive research in law and finance Legacy Concierge was established to provide a service product to preserve estate value, minimize financial and emotional loss after death.Betsy Ehrenberg, CEOBetsy@legacy-concierge.comSanta Fe, New Mexico

