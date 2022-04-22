April 22 Earth Day ‘22 could be pivotal for climate action if we heed its ‘Invest In Our Planet’ call
Pioneering tech company Cityzenith urges governments, city planners and energy companies to act on Earth Day 2022’s theme ‘Invest In Our Planet’
— Cityzenith Chairman & CEO Michael Jansen
Pioneering Digital Twin tech company Cityzenith has urged governments, real estate owners, city planners and energy companies to act on Earth Day 2022’s (Friday 22 April) theme ‘Invest In Our Planet’.
“Invest is exactly the word here,” said Cityzenith CEO and Founder Michael Jansen. “Investing in de-carbonisation of cities and infrastructure now will save us many trillions of dollars as well as dreadful devastation to our environment.
“Inspired and enlightened investment in circular economics is also vital. This is what we are doing with our Urban Digital Twin technology, which helps drive down 50-100% of carbon emissions in our buildings and infrastructure, and links our platform with carbon credits, to offset in vital areas such as the Amazon rain forest.
Jansen added that Earth Day – an annual event founded in 1970 to demonstrate support for environmental protection – had also created a succinct yet hard-hitting video for the Invest in Our Planet theme.
It states that meeting the call to action would need policy changes, technology, and finance, but even those won’t be enough unless mankind commits to creating a planet where people, animals, and nature flourish together.
The Earth Day video also highlights how hundreds of millions of hectares of degraded land could be reforested or re-worked to absorb carbon.
But Cityzenith CEO Jansen told a recent international energy conference, the Future Digital Twin 2022: Driving the momentum in Digital Twins, about a potential ‘short cut’ to Net Zero or sustainable global carbon emissions:
"Urban Digital Twins are the perfect tool for managing and accelerating energy transition. If we did this in the top 100 cities in the world, we could get to Net Zero globally by 2035, when the target is currently 2050.”
He explained that Cityzenith’s pioneering SmartWorldOS software platform integrates with the myriad of building design and management software used across construction and other industries, to then target the biggest polluters: cities, which UN statistics say consume 78% of global energy and produce 60+% of greenhouse gas emissions.
Cityzenith has responded to this challenge with its ‘Clean Cities – Clean Future’ initiative, deploying SmartWorldOS to reduce operating costs in urban buildings by 35%, boost productivity by 20% and cut emissions by 50-100%.
High profile Cityzenith partners include New York City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, where the SmartWorldOS Urban Digital Twin platform is being deployed on significant projects that could be scaled elsewhere and across single buildings, districts, entire cities, transportation infrastructures and energy transition. It expects to have 50-100 partner cities within two years, with 300 by 2027.
EARTHDAY.ORG’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.
About Cityzenith
Cityzenith is based in Chicago, with offices in London and New Delhi. The company’s SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform was created to manage and monitor buildings and infrastructure, energy efficiency, transport, health, and projects across entire cities and urban districts. Cityzenith’s Clean Cities – Clean Future initiative is now working with 10-15 major cities, helping their commercial building owners decarbonize and reduce operating costs, and benefit from carbon offsets/rewards as the world aims to ‘Build Back Better’.
About Michael Jansen – CEO Cityzenith
An impassioned architect, urbanist, and entrepreneur, Michael Jansen studied architecture at Yale and Cambridge and has founded and led high-growth companies in the U.S. and Asia for more than two decades - his previous venture with Sequoia Capital yielded a x17-fold return for its shareholders.
He became CEO at Cityzenith in 2010 and began a personal mission to revolutionize use of data to transform the global built environment. He has been featured by CNN, CNBC, the BBC, plus other world-wide media, and received several awards for his work, including a ‘40 Under 40’ accolade from highly respected industry publication, Building Design + Construction.
In 2014, Michael was honored as a ‘World Cities Summit Young Leader’ in Singapore for his life-long contribution to improving sustainability and the quality of city life and, in 2019, received a Chicago Innovation Award for Cityzenith’s ground-breaking work in the Digital Twin arena.
Cityzenith's Clean Cities - Clean Future TV advert