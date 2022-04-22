Statement on the Swearing-In of January Contreras as Assistant Secretary at the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Thursday, April 21, 2022, following bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra formally swore in January Contreras as Assistant Secretary at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

“As January Contreras takes the helm of the Administration for Children and Families, she brings valued expertise, based on years of distinguished public service and a strong record of championing the well-being of children, families and underserved communities” said HHS Secretary Becerra. “Assistant Secretary Contreras will be a critical partner as we tackle adversity, work to expand access to child care and more – with an eye towards advancing equity. Together, we will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead as we fight to leave no one behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, and advance our mission of protecting the health and well-being of all children and families.”

A biography for Contreras can be found here.