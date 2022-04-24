Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening market has recently added a report Forecast to 2027 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Keyword Market.

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size – USD 4,124.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends –Rising demand for non-invasive techniques

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). Prenatal testing enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

The increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of genetic problems in the fetus and newborn babies drives prenatal testing and newborn screening market.

In April 2019, Progenity Inc. made an announcement about the introduction of the Resura Prenatal Test, a non-invasive, personalized prenatal check for monogenetic diseases.

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

North America dominated the market for Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system and developments in whole-genome sequencing.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others.

The Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market along with crucial statistical data about the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Overview of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening industry

