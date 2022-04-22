Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type , Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredients

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

The latest market research report on personal care ingredients market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2017-2027. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on personal care ingredients market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/437

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Key Highlights of Report

The skincare segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2019. Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients among elderly population for attaining rejuvenated skin is driving the utilization of personal care ingredients in skincare applications.

The conditioning polymers segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand among consumers for safe, multifunctional, and natural ingredients is expected to drive the conditional polymers segment in the near future.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019. Increasing interest of cosmetics companies in the region to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants is contributing to the market in the region.

In June 2019, siHealth Ltd., a U.K.-based healthcare company, collaborated with BASF SE, which included an equity investment. This collaboration is expected to help BASF solely deliver satellite and optronic technologies to the global personal care industry. The collaboration is expected to extend the offerings of BASF and help in the development of new solutions.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/437

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/437

Radical Highlights of the Personal Care Ingredients Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Personal Care Ingredients market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Personal Care Ingredients market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/437

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138482/0/en/Activated-Carbon-Market-Size-Worth-USD-14-07-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-9-6-Emergen-Research.html

Sodium Dichromate Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138590/0/en/Sodium-Dichromate-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-242-4-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/15/2145667/0/en/Water-and-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-472-53-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Tungsten Carbide Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145714/0/en/Tungsten-Carbide-Market-Worth-USD-27-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Emergen-Research.html

Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/12/17/2146732/0/en/Anti-Fingerprint-Coatings-Market-Size-Worth-USD-1-297-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html

Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html

Green Mining Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163742/0/en/Green-Mining-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-90-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Sustainable-Development-and-Rising-Adoption-of-Eco-Friendly-Mining-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dri.html

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171078/0/en/Biological-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-48-Billion-by-2027-Scarcity-of-Water-in-Developing-Economies-and-Developments-in-Molecular-Biology-Techniques-are-Drivin.html

Cold Storage Construction Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171575/0/en/Cold-Storage-Construction-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-59-Billion-by-2027-Rapid-Growth-of-Online-Grocery-Sales-in-Developing-Economies-is-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Re.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.