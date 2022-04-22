Driving Simulator Market : Increasing Advancements in simulation technology is Driving The Market Revenue Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trend

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5.96 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for driver simulators to enable novice driver to train and practice, and for driving tests to secure a driver’s license are some key factors driving demand for car driving simulators. Growing adoption of simulators for vehicle testing, increasing investment by government and private investors, and rapid technological advancements in driver simulator technologies and related software and hardware are other key factors supporting revenue growth of the global driving simulator market.

Traditionally, driver simulation technology comprises software and hardware components such as screen, gearshift, steering wheel, and pedals. This setup required larger deployment place, and transportation was difficult. However, more advanced driving simulation systems are compact and offer improved and realistic graphics, sound, interior of vehicle, static universe that includes buildings, trees, roads, and others, and dynamic objects as well as moving objects such as people and cars. Demand for simulators in automotive and aviation industries is increasing. Automotive manufacturing companies are currently using this technology to test car and system performance. In the aviation industry, simulation technology is used to provide realistic flight experience during pilot training for commercial and military aircraft.

Rising adoption of driving simulators for performance testing of autonomous vehicles is a key factor driving revenue growth of global driving simulator market.

The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Driving Simulator market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Driving Simulator market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Driving Simulator market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Driving Simulator market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global driving simulator market based on application, transport type, simulator type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training Simulator

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Customed build Simulator

Racing Simulator

Marine

Aviation

Rail

Researcher’s visibility engagement approach when evaluating data such as key driving forces, threats, challenges, opportunities empowers product owners to meet their strategic goals through accelerated returns. The intelligent market survey that blends in both new and old study techniques brings to light more information pertaining to various product types, applications, end-use and important industry definition. The research on the Driving Simulator market further validates other prime factors including investment feasibility, production capability, product pricing, production volume, demand and supply, import and export status to help business evangelists make the multi-dimensional marketing strategy more robust. Comprehensive data on the current and future business environment is showcased through self-explanatory infographics, charts, and tables and can be integrated with any business presentation.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the Driving Simulator Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Driving Simulator market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Driving Simulator market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

