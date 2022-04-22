Microbial Lipase Market Is Projected To Reach USD 776.0 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%, Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Microbial lipase have a variety of catalytic activities, high production capacity within a short period, and expertise for genetic manipulation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Microbial Lipase Market study offers an extensive analysis of the trends observed in the growth against the global setting. This report delivers conclusive information relating to various aspects of the market viz. the commercial applications, size of the industry and speculated profit margin over the planned timeline. It also demonstrates the competitive landscape with an emphasis on the leading producers in the forecast years, highlighting their product portfolios and regional business ventures.

According to reports and data the Microbial Lipase Market, was valued at USD 455.4 Million in 2020; this is projected to reach 776.0 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Microbial lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly microbial lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

The report lists significant players operating in the market that are employing strategies to cater to the surging consumer demand. In addition, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D of products and automation of production facilities will bolster market growth during the forecast period. The report also discusses in detail the recent collaborations, partnerships and mergers & acquisition in the market to help clients make strategic investment plans accordingly.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

Key Players:

Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US) are players of microbial lipases market.

Further key findings from the Microbial Lipases market report suggest:

• The snowballing demand for the fungal microbial lipases in developed and emerging nations especially in China and India. The usage of microbial lipase in various end-user industries such as food additive, personal care products, wastewater treatment.

• The APAC region has emerged as the most promising region of the microbial lipase market. The APAC region has India and China, which holds vast consumer base and the rising demand for the cleaning chemicals market and, the expanding food and beverage industry, is, in turn, contributing to the microbial lipase market. Since microbial lipase is heavily utilized in the production of vegetable oils, food and beverage industry, these segments will result in generating maximum revenue. Moreover, India’s increasing consumption of edible fat is also expected to boost market demand.

• The high demand for vegetable oils and the simultaneous production of the identical in Asian countries has been crucial in guaranteeing the expansion of the microbial lipase market in this region. Advanced enzymes (India) acquired 100% stake in Evoxx technologies in the year 2017, advanced Enzymes Europe B.V. has entered into a binding agreement with Germany based Evoxx Technologies GmbH, to acquire a 100% stake for a consideration of Euros 7.65 million. Evoxx Technologies GmbH is an industrial biotech firm primarily focused on the development & production of industrial enzymes, as well as a few specialized carbohydrates for nutritional applications. This acquisition will help to significantly expand R&D capabilities and also strengthen the presence in the European market.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Powder

• Liquid

On the basis of Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Fungi

• Bacteria

On the basis of Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Cleaning agents

• Animal feed

• Dairy products

• Bakery products

• Confectionery products

• Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Microbial Lipase market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Microbial Lipase market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

